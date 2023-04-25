Boston Police Seek Missing 59-Year-Old Dorchester Woman

Police in Boston are looking for a missing Dorchester woman.

Authorities said Tuesday that 59-year-old Christine Meeker was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday on Thetford Avenue in Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department describes Meeker as being about 5'3. When she was last seen, she was wearing pink sweatpants and yellow Crocs.

Police noted that she has mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.