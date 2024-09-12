Boston

Boston police seek missing nonverbal 14-year-old from Hyde Park

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Hyde Park who is nonverbal.

Authorities say Chinedum "Chi Chi" Tulloch was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday on Georgetown Drive.

When he was last seen, Tulloch, who is autistic, was wearing a black Nike sweater, white Nike Jordan sneakers and carrying a black Jordan backpack.

Police say Tulloch does not have a phone, but uses a device to speak.

He may take public transportation to the city's Mattapan neighborhood or the Dedham Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4566. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

