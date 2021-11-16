Local

BOSTON

Boston Police Seek Missing West Roxbury Man

Boston Police

Police in Boston are looking for a missing West Roxbury man.

Authorities say 43-year-old Firas Yousif Eesee was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday leaving a Boston Medical Center facility on Albany Street in the South End.

He is described as being about 5'8 and 185 pounds.

Eese speaks only Arabic and has a cognitive disability, police said.

When he was last seen, Eese was wearing a red shirt, a black jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5619.

