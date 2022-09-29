Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
South Boston

Boston Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Sexual Assault Suspect

The assault occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, around 5:44 a.m., in the area of D Street and west 5th Street

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Boston police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a person in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week.

Police said the sexual assault occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, around 5:44 a.m. in the area of D Street and west 5th Street in South Boston.

The department released three photos of the suspect Thursday:

Source: Boston Police Department
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Boston police urged residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially at night, and to walk with friends and people you know when possible. If you believe you are being followed, they said you should change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

More Boston stories

BOSTON 24 hours ago

Mayor Michelle Wu Addresses Greater Boston Chamber Thursday

COVID-19 3 hours ago

COVID Wastewater Metrics Trending Up in Greater Boston

This article tagged under:

South BostonBOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us