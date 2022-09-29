Boston Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Sexual Assault Suspect

Boston police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a person in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week.

Police said the sexual assault occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, around 5:44 a.m. in the area of D Street and west 5th Street in South Boston.

The department released three photos of the suspect Thursday:

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Boston police urged residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially at night, and to walk with friends and people you know when possible. If you believe you are being followed, they said you should change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.