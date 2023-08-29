Boston

Boston police seek stolen viola worth $70K

Police say a $70,000 viola was stolen in the area of Glenville Avenue in Allston between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. Sunday

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for a valuable instrument that was stolen this weekend in Allston.

A viola worth $70,000 was stolen in the area of Glenville Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, the Boston Police Department said.

Authorities say the viola is about 16.5 inches long and was inside a black BAM Black Panther HighTech case, which is valued at $1,300.

Police say the case has two Boston University stickers and Vivant Vintage sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

