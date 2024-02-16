Boston

Boston police seek suspect in Blue Hill Avenue shooting

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Police Department

Boston police are looking for a man accused of firing shots at another person in Roxbury last month.

It happened near 236 Blue Hill Ave. around 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. Witnesses say the man pictured above got out of the passenger side of a vehicle and fired at another person, but missed.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket at the time.

More details were released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 617-343-4275 or make an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bostoncrime
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us