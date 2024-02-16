Boston police seek suspect in Blue Hill Avenue shooting

Boston police are looking for a man accused of firing shots at another person in Roxbury last month.

It happened near 236 Blue Hill Ave. around 7 a.m. on Jan. 25. Witnesses say the man pictured above got out of the passenger side of a vehicle and fired at another person, but missed.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket at the time.

More details were released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 617-343-4275 or make an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

