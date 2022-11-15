Local

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Major Magleashe's Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently.

According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:

I love the North Shore. This is my home. So there is no better place to dig in with a new concept besides "Witch City" Salem, MA. This space has been a restaurant since at least the 1960's. Frank's Cafe to Witches Brew to the beloved Major Magleashe's that has been operating since 1978. I am incredibly proud to honor the history here while bringing this venue into its next life.

Gerber is a business partner at Douglass Williams's MIDA, an Italian restaurant in Boston's South End, that also has Brian Lesser as a partner; another location of MIDA can be found in Newtonville while a third is being planned for East Boston as well. (The team also runs APIZZA at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston.)

The address for the upcoming spot from Seth Gerber (and the old Major Magleashe's Pub) is 268 Washington Street, Salem, MA, 01970.

[Earlier Article]
Major Magleashe's Pub in Salem Has Closed

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
