Boston sports legends honor Pete Frates at Captain's Ball

The legends were out at Big Night Live on Boston's Causeway Street Thursday.

Boston sports stars were on hand at the Captain's Ball to support the late Pete Frates, his family and the continued effort to raise money in the fight against ALS, which claimed Frates' life.

"It's amazing what Pete Frates and his family and the foundation has done just for this community," said former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The event was hosted by Hockey Hall-of-Famer and former Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Having his memory live on with a night like this, and a lot of different nights that the Frates have for Pete in terms of raising money, is very special for all of us," said Bourque.

It's been almost a decade since the Frates family started the Ice Bucket Challenge, which went viral on social media.

The ALS Association says more than 17 million people took part, raising over $100 million.

"When you think of Pete, you think of a fighter and a warrior," said Bruins forward Brad Marchand, the team's newest captain. "Somebody who was very loved and obviously an incredible person."

The family is still raising money for the devastating illness in Pete's memory.

"We still have many, many drugs in the pipeline, just waiting to get through the system in order to get to the patients, and that takes money, and that's why we're here," said Nancy Frates, Pete's mom.