Boston Starbucks Push to Unionize After New York Win

Employees at two Boston-area Starbucks locations filed paperwork to unionize Monday, just days after employees of the chain in New York state became the first in the country to form one of their own.

Organizers are hoping the call to unionize in the Boston-area will encourage all local Starbucks employees to join the movement, which they said will improve workers' quality of life and industry standards as a whole.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Boston members of the Starbucks and Workers United, the union vying to represent the workers, sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson that stated, in part, "Starbucks' mission is improving communities one coffee at a time. Respecting partners rights to organize will help us help the community accomplish this as a mission."

Starbucks workers at cafes on Commonwealth Avenue and Harvard Street sent the letter after a store in Buffalo, New York, successfully unionized last week, a first for the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the U.S. Starbucks has yet to respond to the letter.

Now, a second Starbucks in Buffalo is pushing for a union and there's been an ongoing effort to unionize at a location in Mesa, Arizona.

Organizers in Boston said they want a democratic workplace and that there cannot be a true partnership between staff and the company unless there's power sharing and accountability.

As organizers work on a vote to unionize, they issued a reminder on conducting a fair election, which includes a secret ballot. There is no set date for the union vote.

In the meantime, if Starbucks posts any anti-union material at locations looking to unionize, organizers declared there must be equal space to post pro-union material as well.