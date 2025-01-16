Boston teachers plan informational pickets today; school day won't be interrupted

Boston Public School teachers are out on informational picket lines at schools across the district Thursday morning, taking action after nearly a year of contract negotiations.

The picketing was expected to occur 20 minutes before school starts and wasn't planned to disrupt the actual school day. Union leaders said Charlestown High School would be one of the key locations, and there were dozens of educators out braving the cold there and holding signs that read "Inclusion done right!", "A living wage for paras", and "Full staffing."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

For the Boston Teacher's Union, it's yet another demonstration as they continue to push for a new contract that includes better pay, better working conditions and more support to be able to teach all students equally efficiently.

Union leaders say Thursday's planned picket comes after the two sides failed to reach any meaningful progress on critical issues when they bargained last month. The union and district leaders are expected to come back to the negotiating table Thursday.