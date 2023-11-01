Boston to begin clearing tents from Mass. and Cass

Nov. 1 is a significant day for the over 130 people living in the troubled area of Boston known as Mass. and Cass. The area has been plagued with crime and drug problems. On Wednesday, the tents that serve as homes for many, are set to be removed.

The plan, which has quickly grown into the "Mass. and Cass Clearing Ordinance," is — according to Mayor Michelle Wu — about improving quality of life for unhoused people and public safety.

Wu highlights that every time the ordinance is discussed. She explained that Atkinson Street, where many of the tent encampments and tarp structures are set up, simply aren't safe.

They’re the result of people falling on hard times or struggling with substance misuse. Illegal drug use is happening there, sometimes hidden and other times in plain sight. It's grown over the years and has transformed into a hub for people to hang out or find community.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

That's not lost on the mayor, which is why she phased the clearing over a period of weeks.

"This isn't a challenge that was created overnight and it's not going to be one that we can fix over a two-day period and it’s magically all better," said Wu.

The people living there are being matched — based on need — with the 200 low threshold housing units with medical support, recovery services, job counseling that are available. That exist two years ago, and she said it's been game changing.

However, the demand for these resources far outweighs what's available. As people phase out of that housing and into permanent homes, they can help more people. In the meantime, they can't stay there.

Boston police will be on Atkinson Street on Wednesday to enforce the city's new Mass. and Cass ordinance — which was approved by the City Council on Oct. 25.

Community partners from various groups and organizations will also arrive to help assess the needs of some of the residents and then get them transitioned in the right direction.