Boston to Hold ‘Day of Hope' COVID Vaccine Clinics

Boston Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Public Health Commission are hosting events in three neighborhoods on Saturday to encourage more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The so-called "Day of Hope" events will be held at the Mattapan Community Health Center, the Paris Street playground in East Boston, and the Dennis Street Park in Roxbury beginning at 10a.m.

Anyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine at any ‘Day of Hope’ event will receive a $50 grocery store gift card. Families who get vaccinated will receive a $150 grocery store gift card.

The events will also the lives lost to COVID-19.

“As we move through an equitable recovery, we remain committed to expanding access to and awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine in our neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” said Mayor Janey in a press release.