Community floods Boston toy drive with donations after nonprofit calls for help

Toys are flooding into a Boston nonprofit after concerns earlier this week that no donations were coming in for its annual toy drive.

Friday, we got a look at the holiday haul at Action for Boston Community Development - or ABDC - and where those gifts are headed.

It may feel like a cliche, but in many ways it's a Christmas miracle, one that will make a huge difference for families in need this season.

"We did a callout to the community," explained Bianny Suncar, director of the ABCD Toy Drive.

"Obviously the community heard!" said Michael Kelly, who owns Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers. Neighbors, businesses, and viewers responded by inundating the organization with 6,500 toys after NBC10 Boston shined a spotlight on the lack of donations in the leadup to Christmas.

"The following day after the news went live we had calls, emails, people coming in. Within 24 hours we had a nice pouring out of toys," SUncar said.

"We saw this story run on the news the other day, when we saw the need that was out there, 6,500 toys 700 families, just an easy thing to get involved with," Kelly added.

The ABCD toy drive's organizers say they haven't received a single donation so far this season, and need far more to meet the need from hundred of families in the Boston area.

The cascade of Christmas cheer is piling up in Dorchester and will soon be sent out citywide.

"We help children between the ages of 0 to 12 all over Boston so Dorchester serving as a hub to send toys out to all the other neighborhood services center, we have roughly 12 across the city of Boston," Suncar said.

Add on a $1,000 check from Johnson Brunetti Retirement Services, and organizers say 2024 will be the one to remember.

"Thank you, the support and outpouring of love is really phenomenal and continue to work together to make things happen because it really does help," Suncar said.

The ABCD team is nearing its goal for donations, but they are still looking for toys for the 10 to 12 age group, which can be a bit harder to satisfy. If you're thinking about getting involved, organizers hope that is where you'll focus your efforts.

To learn more about how to donate, click here.