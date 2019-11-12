You Can Fight Boston Traffic From Home in Upcoming Board Game

A new board game promises to bring the fun of sitting in Boston traffic right to your living room after it met its crowdfunding goal.

Gridlock Boston is described as "a competitive board game about driving through the city where the roads make no sense and everything is always changing on you."

As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, it has raised more than $6,000 from 81 backers on Kickstarter, eclipsing its goal of $5,000 with 54 days left to go.

The Kickstarter campaign was created by Justin Richer, listed on the site as a Boston-based computer security architect.

In the game, players aim to visit five random Boston destinations before their opponents. They place hexagonal tiles to build a road network.

"Just like a real city, the connections don't have to make any sense or go anywhere useful," according to the Kickstarter page.

The creators said they were launching Gridlock with a city they know and love.

"It also helps that Boston's streets are famously convoluted, which inspired the idea of the game in the first place," the campaign said.

People who pledged $100 or more to the Kickstarter will receive the "Masshole" edition of the game, which "comes with an electronic button that will play authentic Boston traffic sounds when you press it," likely including "some salty epithets, for firggin' authenticity."