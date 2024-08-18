Boston Triathlon kicks off in South Boston

A handful of Olympians are participating in the Boston Triathlon that is kicking off in South Boston on Sunday morning.

The event will start by swimming, then a run, change and hop on a bike.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is the first of two major events today. The first goes out in two waves.

The Olympic wave took off in the morning with a one and a half kilometer swim, a 35K bike ride and then running a 10K.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The second wave called the sprint, which goes off around 8:30 with a 750 meter Swim, a 17 and a half kilometer bike ride and then a 5 and a half kilometer run. Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman will be among them. He’s doing the bike portion of a relay race starting around 9.

This is the first time Super Tri is in Boston. It’s a worldwide professional triathlon league with 11 Olympic medalists back from Paris participating, including 2 Americans.

They will do continuous rounds of all out-swim bike and run. The Distance includes a 300m swim a 4k bike and a 1.6k run.