BOSTON

Boston University Hosts Belated Graduation for Class of 2020

More than a year after they graduated, hundreds of Boston University alumni are returning to campus on Sunday for a belated commencement ceremony

By Associated Press

More than a year after they graduated, hundreds of Boston University alumni are returning to campus on Sunday for a belated commencement ceremony.

The university is hosting an outdoor graduation event for the Class of 2020, which never had an in-person commencement because of the pandemic. Nearly 2,000 graduates are expected to return for the ceremony at Nickerson Field, school officials said. It makes good on the university's promise that the May 2020 event had been postponed but not canceled because of COVID-19.

Now, 17 months later, it's happening. The university said it's enforcing public health measures including mandatory mask-wearing indoors. The school requires COVID-19 vaccination for all students and staff and said it's "strongly encouraged'' for visitors.

A commencement speech will be given by Victor J. Dzua, president of the National Academy of Medicine.

The ceremony is one of several events planned as part of the university's alumni weekend. Anyone who earned a degree from September 2019 through September 2020 was eligible to register for the belated commencement.

The Class of 2021 had its own in-person commencement this year, although it was scaled back to meet city and state gathering limits

