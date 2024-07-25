Boston

Two people sent to hospital after Boston shooting

It's unclear if any arrests were made

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Two people were shot in Boston early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Washington Street, Boston EMS said.

The two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.


