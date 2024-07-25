Two people sent to hospital after Boston shooting

Two people were shot in Boston early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Washington Street, Boston EMS said.

The two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.