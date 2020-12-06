Local

Boston's Annual Santa Speedo Run Scrapped Due to COVID-19

Organizers say a virtual race will be held due to concerns of COVID-19.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Runners start the race, making their way down Boylston Street during the 20th Annual Santa Speedo Run in Boston on Dec. 14, 2019.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The annual Santa Speedo Run in Boston won't be happening on Boylston Street this year, another event called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Instead, organizers say, the event will be held virtually, with more than 40 people signed up to run in smaller groups, though still in Speedos and holiday wear, to raise money for the Play Ball Foundation, which helps underserved kids play team sports in Boston, Lawrence, and Holyoke.

'Tis the season to run nearly naked through the usually chilly streets of Boston.

Last year's run was the 20th anniversary of the event, and saw hundreds of people running through the Back Bay. Organizers said that edition raised nearly 100,000.

