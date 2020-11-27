Local

Massachusetts State Police

Bourne Crash Victim Identified by State Police

The 23-year-old Stoughton woman had been driving east on Route 25 when she went off the road, according to authorities

By Alec Greaney

A young woman who died in a car crash yesterday afternoon on Route 25 in Bourne, Massachusetts, has been identified, authorities said.

The vicim was 23-year-old Cassandra Williams of Stoughton, Massachusetts State Police said in a release on Friday. She was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

Williams had been driving east on Route 25 near Exit 3 in Bourne when she went off the road. She was brought to Tobey Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and authorities say it is still under investigation.

