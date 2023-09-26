Box truck crashes into I-93 guardrail when driver loses control in New Hampshire

A box truck crashed into a guard rail during a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 93 in Concord, New Hampshire, according to state troopers.

Police said they responded to the crash on the southbound side of the interstate shortly before 5 a.m. The driver reportedly lost control, while driving in the right lane, and ended up veering off the road to the left.

The driver, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. He was also cited for operating after suspension and negligent driving.

The interstate was down to one lane for about two hours while crews removed the box truck from the road.