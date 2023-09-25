Nashua

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into apartment, threatening residents with gun

By Matt Fortin

A man was arrested by police in Nashua, New Hampshire, after allegedly breaking into a home and pointing a gun at the people inside, authorities said on Monday.

The incident happened Saturday night, and resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Ezquiel Polanco of Nashua, police there said. He is facing several charges, including felony burglary with a firearm, two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm, misdemeanor DUI and a marijuana charge.

Police said that Polanco kicked in the door of an apartment belonging to people he knows, while wearing latex gloves and holding a gun. The victims in the case were able to force him out of the apartment. He got away in a car, police said, which was tracked down shortly after.

Polanco was expected in court for an arraignment on Monday at 1 p.m.

