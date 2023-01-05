Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Andover

Box Truck Rolls Over on I-93 in Andover

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A box truck rolled over on Interstate 93 North in Andover, Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

The truck was seen completely upside down, as crews tried to lift the truck with a crane and tow truck. The crash happened near Exit 39.

The incident caused the right lanes to be blocked, and led to damage to the guardrail.

It hasn't been made clear what led to the crash or if there were any injuries.

This article tagged under:

Andover
