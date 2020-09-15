Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Boy, 8, Recovering After Mom Saves Him in Freak Seat Belt Accident

A young boy became tangled by a seat belt in his mother's Acura in Bedford, Massachusetts.

By Caroline Connolly

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 8-year-old boy from Massachusetts is recovering after a frightening incident in which he became tangled in his seat belt.

Siobhan Sherbovich called the Bedford Police Department Saturday after her son, Brayden, was strangled by the seat belt next to him in her Acura.

"He just said, 'Mom, I can't breathe, I'm stuck,'" Sherbovich recalled.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

USA Today 10Best 9 mins ago

Meet the New England Apple Orchard Named Among the US' Best

coronavirus 1 hour ago

NH Fines Youth Football League for Violating COVID Regulations

The seat belt, connected to the ceiling, was caught around the boy's neck, pulling him tighter as he pushed away.

"Before I could even process anything, he was basically hanging from the ceiling," Sherbovich said. "Unconscious, blue as can be, there was blood coming out from the pressure."

Sherbovich stopped outside a hair salon, banging on the door to get the attention of worker Elizabeth Costa.

"All I could think about was my 4-year-old screaming for me," Costa said Tuesday.

Costa used a pair of scissors she had from an appointment to cut Brayden loose. His mother administered CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.

"In my 31 years of policing, I don't think I've ever heard this story," said Bedford Police Chief Robert Bongiorno.

Police are investigating how the incident happened, Bongiorno said. But he's urging parents to take extra precautions, like stocking their cars with safety kits that come with scissors.

"This could happen to anyone, and the main point is for people to be prepared," Sherbovich said. "I don't want another mom, I don't want another parent, to ever see their kid go through that. I don't want anyone to experience that."

NBC10 Boston reached out to Acura. The company said Tuesday it was still waiting for more details about what happened, sending instructions on how to use the vehicle's seat belt.

Police say they will be contacting state agencies to review the incident.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBedfordseat belt
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us