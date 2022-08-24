Boy Who Fell From 4th-Floor Window in Boston Dies a Week Later

A boy who fell from a fourth-floor window in Boston last week died on Wednesday, authorities said.

The four-year-old had been in critical condition, fighting for his life after falling from a building's window last Wednesday afternoon on the border between the neighborhoods of Dorchester and Roxbury.

He was playing in his bedroom and was apparently able to open a gate over the window, his mother, Erica Moon, told NBC10 Boston last week. She said she heard a loud boom and realized her son, Isaak, had fallen to the sidewalk outside from the top floor.

"My son was in the room playing," Moon said. "He has spectrum autism, so I've been telling the people we can't be on the fourth floor, he has no sense of danger. He don't even speak. He opened the gate that's blocking my window. And he opened the window and leaned out, and boom. He fell out the window."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said the boy, who had been on a ventilator, died Wednesday.

Prosecutors and Boston police have been investigating what happened.

Falls are a leading cause of injury for children. Parents can install window guards, keep furniture like beds away from windows and open windows from the top, down to try and prevent their child from getting hurt.