BPD Payroll Surges Amid Protests to Defund Police

In less than a decade, the Boston Police Department's total budget has jumped more than 40% and the overtime budget more than 80%

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

As protesters call to defund the police across the state and nationwide, reports find that the Boston Police Department's total budget has jumped more than 40% in less than a decade.

City payment records show that the police payroll has increased by $125 million since 2011, with overtime growth costing an additional $35.5 million - 84% - spent over the same period, according to the Boston Globe.

More than two dozen officers earn more than $300,000, the Globe reports. The average pay for an employee in the Boston Police Department was $127,094 last year, including overtime and detail pay.

The report comes after Mayor Marty Walsh proposed a 20%, or $12 million, cut to the BPD overtime budget. The new budget invests those funds in equity and inclusion.

Walsh also recently declared racism a public health crisis.

