Braintree High School Closed Due to Asbestos Issue

Braintree High School is closed on Wednesday due to an asbestos issue, school officials said.

They said the school is closed to allow completion of mandatory asbestos testing after some asbestos flooring was disturbed during cleaning and moisture mitigation being done on the first floor of the building.

"This is a Department of Environmental Protection requirement, and we will be complying to ensure the safety of all students and staff," school officials said in a statement.

Additional information is expected at some point Wednesday on when the school will reopen and what schedule will be followed.

The school year was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 1, but that was delayed after a burst pipe caused damage to the building's electrical system.