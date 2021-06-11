2nd Braintree Police Officer to Be Released From Hospital After Shootout

Braintree police officer Bill Cushing is being released from the South Shore Hospital at 10 a.m. Friday, one week after a shootout that killed his police dog.

Cushing, his K-9 Kitt and fellow officer Matt Donoghue were shot several times when responding to a domestic situation near an apartment complex last week. Donoghue was released from Boston Medical Center Saturday. K-9 Kitt was shot to death by the suspect.

Investigators say Andrew Homen, 34 of Brockton, ambushed the officers and Kitt in the woods near an apartment complex. The firefight ended with Kitt and the suspect dead.

"The hard part is he's going to go home, and Kitt isn't going to be there," Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said at a community gathering earlier this week. "There's a lot for Bill to deal with."

Cushing will be escorted home by a police detail, the department announced on Twitter Friday. Braintree police are encouraging the public to stand along the route to show their support.

The Braintree Police Department is happy to announce that Officer William Cushing Jr. will be released from the hospital today sometime around 10:00 AM. The procession will enter Braintree sometime between 10:15 AM and 11:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/Ylv3CYpQ9y — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) June 11, 2021

The procession will come off Route 3 at Exit 40 (old Exit 17) at the Union Street Rotary. It will proceed west on Union Street to the lights at Union and Washington. A left turn (south) on Washington Street will take Cushing past the Town Hall, where Mayor Charles Kokoros and his staff will wave him on. The procession will continue through South Braintree Square and turn right at the Washington/Hancock/Pearl Street.

Braintree police said Kitt "went out a lion, protecting your dad and his partners." Kitt was a 12-year member of the force, spending all of that time with Cushing.

Tributes for Kitt have poured in on social media from police and fire departments across the Bay State. Gov. Charlie Baker and Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros also weighed in on the tragedy Saturday.

The community came together to show support for two officers who were injured and a police dog who was killed in a shootout.