Braintree Police

Braintree Police to Hold Memorial Service for Slain K-9

The service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium

Braintree Police Department
necn

A memorial service for a police dog killed during an investigation that also resulted in gunshot injuries to two officers is scheduled for Gillette Stadium this week.

Braintree Chief Mark Dubois says the service for Kitt, a Belgian malinois, will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and attendance will be limited to uniformed public safety personnel and invited guests.

Kitt was shot and killed on June 4 while chasing a domestic violence suspect. Police say the dog diverted the attention of the armed suspect away from his handler, officer William Cushing Jr., and two other officers.

"As the suspect repeatedly fired his weapon, K-9 Kitt heroically advanced toward the suspect, causing him to turn his attention away from the officers," Dubois said in a statement.

"During this exchange of gunfire, K-9 Kitt, Officer Cushing and Officer Matthew Donoghue each sustained multiple gunshot wounds. K-9 Kitt succumbed to his injuries, valiantly giving has life for the lives of his fellow officers."

The suspect was killed in the confrontation. Cushing and Donoghue have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home. The third officer was not hurt.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

