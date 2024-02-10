Bread delivery truck slams into Hingham utility pole, driver cited by police

A man was injured when his bread delivery truck crossed over several lanes of traffic and struck a utility pole on the other side of the road early Saturday morning in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Hingham police say the crash occurred around 3:31 a.m. near 75 Whiting Street (Route 53) as the Boston Bread Service truck was traveling eastbound.

The impact caused the pole to break in half and land on the truck.

According to police, the driver did not attempt to slow and may have fallen asleep while driving. He suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A driver suffered non life-threatening injuries after crashing into pole on opposite side of road on Whiting St. this morning. (🎥 via resident) https://t.co/WrANL7pEEL pic.twitter.com/O2fwROAbSC — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) February 10, 2024

The 48-year-old driver was cited for negligent operation and failing to stay within marked lanes, police said. His name was not released.

Whiting Street was closed until 4:45 a.m.