Breakthrough COVID Cases Causing Concern in Provincetown

Officials in Provincetown, Massachusetts, are sounding the alarm after a handful of new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Cape Cod tourist community in recent days.

The cases were among "folks who spent time in Provincetown" and some were breakthrough cases, people who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine, Town Manager Alex Morse said.

According to the state, there have been 34 new coronavirus cases in Barnstable County in the past 14 days. The Provincetown Health Department and Outer Cape Health Services are reportedly closely monitoring the situation.

A number of the cases are so-called "breakthrough" cases among people who have already been vaccinated. The cases also include the new Delta variant.

Breakthrough cases are rare -- 99.7% of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. are among people who have not been vaccinated, Morse said. But when an inoculated person gets the virus, the symptoms are much less severe.

Pfizer and BioNTech say a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine could extend protection against the virus.

Morse stressed that nearly all of Provincetown's year-long and part-time residents have been vaccinated. He said officials never expected COVID to completely vanish, and the number of visitors means it's inevitable cases will pop up over the summer.

More than 80% of adults in Massachusetts have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

However, the Bay State is pushing for more people to get vaccinated as cases of the highly contagious delta variant sweep across Massachusetts. First identified in India and now in over 100 countries, the variant is approximately 60% more transmissible and could result in more severe disease. State officials estimate it will soon become the dominant strain.

Although most of its residents are already vaccinated, the state's mobile Vax Bus will be in Provincetown on Thursday.