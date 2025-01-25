The weekend looks pretty quiet, but after Saturday, we have a mini thaw in store.

Few clouds will move in later Saturday, and after a very cold start, we’ll manage to muster the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunday, we’ll bounce back to the upper 30s as the breezes blow in more clouds and a passing snow shower or flurry by afternoon.

This will be the start of a busy week. Fronts will cross with possible squalls Tuesday and then a batch of steady snow on Wednesday. We’re watching that Wednesday system for an accumulating, potentially plowable snowfall. While the amounts are on the order of a mere couple of inches, we still haven’t pinned down the exact location.

More arctic air will follow, then we’ll contend with a much larger storm into next weekend. Right now, odds favor more wet than white, but in this active pattern, things can change up quickly.

Brace yourself for plenty of wind next week as well. It’s a steady breeze Sunday, then gusty both Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Those gusts on Tuesday will come during any squalls, and as the term implies, they will be sudden and reduce visibility in an instant.

Enjoy the weekend and stay warm!