Brockton

Body recovered in water, Brockton police say

First responders were seen at a city facility near the Salisbury Plain River

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person's body was found in a body of water in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said.

The body was found by the Department of Public Works along Oak Hill Way. It wasn't immediately clear if the death was considered suspicious or what body of water the body was found in.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

First responders were seen at a city facility near the Salisbury Plain River.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Brockton news

Massachusetts May 17

Mass. driving school owner bribed RMV road tester to pass test takers

David Ortiz May 16

Brockton boy recovering from kidney transplant meets David Ortiz

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us