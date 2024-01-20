Brockton man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

A 46-year-old Brockton man plead guilty to multiple child exploitation charges on Wednesday.

According to reports from WWLP, Zaire Aquil Lodge pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Lodge coerced three minors to engage in sexually explicit acts to produce child sexual abuse material.

It adds that he knowingly received and attempted to receive child sexual abuse material in 2021.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lodge now faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.