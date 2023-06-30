Local

Brockton

Brockton man, still at large after fleeing trial, found guilty in stabbing

Brockton and state police are working to find Edsonly Jean-Paul after he allegedly cut off his GPS bracelet during his trial for stabbing someone at a home

By Asher Klein

Edsonly Jean-Paul
A day after cutting off a monitor and fleeing, a man was found guilty in absentia of stabbing someone in a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, in 2021, authorities said.

Edsonly Jean-Paul cut off the GPS device about 4 a.m. Thursday and was found guilty on three assault charges Friday after the jury deliberated for two hours, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

The 32-year-old was arrested Feb. 6, 2021, by police who were called to a home on Pine Grove Drive in Brockton for a report of an ongoing assault, prosecutors said. Jean-Paul allegedly allowed police into the apartment, where a person had a deep cut on her arm. She was rushed to Boston Medical Center while he was arrested.

At the trial, jurors were told the woman was stabbed with a kitchen knife, which was found in a trash can in the kitchen with blood on it, prosecutors said.

Brockton and state police are working to find Jean-Paul after he allegedly cut off his GPS bracelet on Thursday, but the judge in the case, Judge William Sullivan, said the trial would continue without him.

If Jean-Paul is caught, his sentencing will be scheduled, prosecutors said.

