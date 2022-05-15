Brookline Educators Plan to Strike Monday as Contract Negotiations Reach an Impasse

Educators in Brookline, Massachusetts, plan to strike Monday after mediators were not able to help the union and the school committee reach an agreement on parts of their contract, the committee confirmed early Sunday.

The school committee and union engaged in mediated negotiations over the weekend, but could not come to an agreement, the committee confirmed. The three main issues discussed were wages, educator diversity, and teacher prep and common planning time.

"BEU (Brookline Educators Union) would rather reach an agreement, but last night's discussions made it impossible for us to accept," the union's president told NBC 10 Boston.

According to the BEU, teachers within the district have been working without a contract for the last three school years and are "fed up" with the Brookline School Committee and its approach to bargaining.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Brookline educators can no longer tolerate the School Committee's dismissive attitude toward educators or its willingness to dismantle the quality of our schools," the union said in a statement.

The Norfolk County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction Friday against the BEU, prohibiting them from striking or threatening to strike. The Court stated that if the union were to strike, “[s]erious and irreparable harm will occur to the Town, the students and their caretakers, and the public welfare.”

Union members rallied Saturday morning at Brookline Town Hall.

"The inexcusable delays in settling contracts and the complete unwillingness to even talk about issues that have such an impact on students and the quality of education that we provide them have brought us to a point where Brookline educators must take bold action," the union said in a statement.

Teachers and staff are expected to be on picket lines outside of their respective schools. The school committee is expected to announce whether schools will remain open on Monday.