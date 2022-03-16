Brookline High School Students Protest Series of Racist Incidents

Hundreds of students walked out of class Wednesday in Brookline, Massachusetts, upset after several recent racist incidents.

Two widely-circulated social media videos are among the issues that have bothered Brookline High School students.

"The videos made me feel like I didn't mean anything to them, like they could say anything they want to the Black community," Darius Grant, a student at Brookline High School, said Wednesday.

Students say they're disturbed not just by the videos, but also by several other incidents that took place at school.

"Incidents like this happen all the time — kids in the hallway saying the N-word, screaming racial slurs, screaming things that shouldn't be said, videos going out," said student Jade Ashley-Weintraub.

In a statement, Brookline Superintendent Dr. Linus Guillory and Anthony Meyer, head of schools said, "The events that transpired today at Brookline High School are a teachable moment for all of us in the Public Schools of Brookline."

The statement went on to call students "powerful advocates," adding that school officials have a responsibility to "ensure that every student develops the skills and knowledge to participate thoughtfully in a democracy."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The Public Schools of Brookline have taken and are continuing to take important steps to address issues of student safety, belonging, and inclusion — particularly with and for our students of color. However, it is clearly not enough. We have more work to do in this matter — at Brookline High and beyond — I encourage us to do so collectively as a community," the statement read.

Wednesday's protest came days after Brookline students walked out of classes as part of a nationwide protest against anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Students say they deserve to feel more included at school.

"I think it is disheartening as a Black student here at BHS. It feels like people don't care, and it is hard to go to a school and know people don't like you based on the color of your skin," student Jaelyn Onuoha said.