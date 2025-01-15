Brookline

4 teens arrested after Brookline shooting that injured 18-year-old

The wounded 18-year-old, who took himself to Brigham and Women's Hospital after the 1:25 a.m. shooting, is expected to survive

By Asher Klein

Four teenagers were arrested after a shooting that injured another teenager in Brookline, Massachusetts, this weekend, police said.

A 17-year-old from Roslindale who wasn't publicly identified faces four counts of armed assault to murder in the shooting early Saturday morning on New Terrace Road, Brookline police said Tuesday. He also faces firearms charges following his arrest Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Three other teenagers, two from Brookline and one from Needham, also face accessory charges, police said. One of the three, a 16-year-old whose name was also not shared, was also arrested on firearms charges as well, according to police.

The wounded 18-year-old, who took himself to Brigham and Women's Hospital after the 1:25 a.m. shooting, is expected to survive. A vehicle was found at the hospital that appeared to have been shot.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Brookline news

Brookline Jan 11

18-year-old shot in Brookline; police investigating

Massachusetts Dec 26, 2024

Blaze erupts at multi-million-dollar home in Brookline

Food & Drink Dec 17, 2024

New England-based chocolatier brings artisan treats to newest Brookline location

This article tagged under:

BrooklineCrime and Courts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us