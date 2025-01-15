4 teens arrested after Brookline shooting that injured 18-year-old

Four teenagers were arrested after a shooting that injured another teenager in Brookline, Massachusetts, this weekend, police said.

A 17-year-old from Roslindale who wasn't publicly identified faces four counts of armed assault to murder in the shooting early Saturday morning on New Terrace Road, Brookline police said Tuesday. He also faces firearms charges following his arrest Tuesday.

Three other teenagers, two from Brookline and one from Needham, also face accessory charges, police said. One of the three, a 16-year-old whose name was also not shared, was also arrested on firearms charges as well, according to police.

The wounded 18-year-old, who took himself to Brigham and Women's Hospital after the 1:25 a.m. shooting, is expected to survive. A vehicle was found at the hospital that appeared to have been shot.