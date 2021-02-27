Local

Brown Raises $20M to Support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The Ivy League school in a statement said funds have offered new support for faculty positions, research initiatives, student financial support and other priorities

Brown University has received more than $20 million over the past two academic years in support of its diversity and inclusion plan.

The Ivy League school in a statement said funds have offered new support for faculty positions, research initiatives, student financial support and other priorities and is part of more than $157 million the Ivy league college has committed toward the plan over the past five years.

President Christina Paxson said as the nation continues to confront racism and discrimination while battling a pandemic that disproportionately affects people of color, the importance of addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion has never been more clear.

