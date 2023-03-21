Bruce Springsteen Adds 2nd Concert in Foxboro Amid ‘Overwhelming Demand'

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a second show at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium, as the Boss sees an "overwhelming demand" for tickets on his 2023 international tour.

A second concert at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 26 was announced Tuesday morning, alongside a new show in December in San Diego.

Springsteen has had to add other tour dates to his concert lineup recently due to the high demand, including second nights in Chicago, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, along with a third night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The 2023 tour began on Feb.1 in Tampa, and has gotten rave reviews from music critics.

Tickets for the new Foxboro concert are set to go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday at 10 a.m.