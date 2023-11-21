Bruins' Milan Lucic expected in court on assault and battery charges

Boston Bruins veteran Milan Lucic still faces charges for assault and battery. While he did not face a judge on Monday, Lucic is expected in court on Tuesday.

This is common in cases when arrests take place over the weekend. Sometimes, arraignments will happen either on Monday or Tuesday.

The Bruins' forward left wing is facing assault and battery charges after his wife reported him to police in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying she had been chocked.

According to the police report, Lucic, 35, was upset over a cellphone and at one point, he allegedly grabbed his wife's hair and pulled her back, telling her she wasn't going anywhere.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When asked by police if Lucic had strangled her, she reportedly said no.

Officers said Lucic appeared intoxicated, telling them "nothing had happened" and wouldn't explain further. He was then arrested.

Police were called to Milan Lucic's Boston apartment early Saturday morning and he was later arrested, according to a police report provided to NBC10 Boston by sources.

Casa Myrna, who advocate for domestic violence victims, warn abuse is likely to repeat itself when it goes unchecked.

"That means this person is potentially lethal. It means they could be incredibly dangerous. And in most cases, abuse is going to escalate from there," said Stephanie Brown, Casa Myrna CEO.

The Bruins announced over the weekend that the 35-year-old is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team and expressed support for the Lucic family.

Lucic is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.