Bruins unveil 100th anniversary jerseys to wear for the 2023-24 season

The Boston Bruins unveiled three new jerseys the team will wear this season to commemorate the franchise's 100th anniversary.

The jerseys include a home, away , and an alternate look expected to be worn for select Original Six matchups, the team announced.

The jerseys unveiled live during the Centennial Takeoff fashion show event at Logan Airport’s JetBlue hangar.

Fit for a Centennial 💯 pic.twitter.com/6TC9OE4dtJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 16, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The home and away jerseys carry elements of the traditional black-and-gold sweaters, but also include a sparkling “Centennial gold” in place of the traditional Bruins gold. The alternate jersey, which features brown and gold, is inspired by vintage sweater designs from the club’s origins. The alternate uniform look will be completed with brown helmet, gloves and pants.

All three styles will include a commemorative Centennial patch worn on the right shoulder to mark the historic milestone.



“For reaching such a monumental milestone – our 100th year – we really wanted to do something special with the sweater,” said Bruins President Cam Neely said in a written statement. “We’re excited to introduce three bespoke jerseys, each featuring an original crest design as well as unique elements meant to honor a century of Bruins hockey.”



The new jerseys are available for purchase now online at BostonProShop.com and in store at the ProShop.