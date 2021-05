A brush fire swept through Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon, scorching about 5 acres of land and sending a large cloud of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Tewksbury fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to the blaze in the area of 400 Main Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

No Injuries were reported.