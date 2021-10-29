BU Suspends Largest Frat Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The largest fraternity at Boston University has been suspended amid student protests and allegations of sexual misconduct.

The university’s Mu Psi Chapter of Kappa Sigma was suspended from official recognition by the school until further notice on Wednesday, The Boston Globe reports.

John Battaglino, the school’s assistant dean of students and director of student activities, said all fraternity chapter members will be questioned and any fraternity activities will have to be approved by school officials.

“BU is strongly committed to fostering an environment free from sexual misconduct, and we consistently hold students accountable for violations of the Code of Student Responsibilities with disciplinary sanctions that can range up to suspension or expulsion,” the university said in a statement.

Mitchell Wilson, executive director for Kappa Sigma, told BU Today, a university-run news site, that the national organization reported the allegations to the university’s Student Activities Office. He also said the BU chapter has suspended two members for alleged violations of its code of conduct.

Multiple students lodged allegations of sexual misconduct in connection with the fraternity in recent days, The Boston Globe reported. Students protested outside the fraternity’s house in Allston on Saturday and called for the university to suspend the fraternity chapter.