Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
EAST BOSTON

Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse

By Jake Levin

Boston Fire Department

A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents.

Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street.

A building inspector toured the scene early Sunday morning, officials said, and determined that the owner will need a structural engineer. Power to the building has been shut off, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported as the result of the collapse, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More local coverage

Norwegian Pearl 2 hours ago

Cruise Ship Hits Fishing Boat Near Nantucket After Leaving Boston

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTONMassachusettsBOSTONBoston Fire DepartmentBoston Fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us