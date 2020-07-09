Workers Rescued From Scaffolding Dangling From Boston Building

Two workers were pulled from scaffolding that was dangling from the side of an apartment building in Boston's Chinatown on Thursday morning.

Boston firefighters hauled the laborers in through a window they broke in the building. Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed what appeared to be scaffolding hanging precariously from one end on the side of the building.

The right side of the scaffolding had collapsed while the workers were on the job, Boston fire officials said. The employees had been properly strapped into the scaffolding and stayed attached to it, despite its severe slant.

Both of the workers are expected to be okay, but were taken to the hospital for evaluation, firefighters said.

Boston police said the call for a "high angle rescue" at the building on Harrison Avenue came shortly after 11 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if city safety inspectors were looking into the incident.