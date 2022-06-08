Bullets, Threatening Graffiti Found in Bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth High School

A high school in North Dighton, Massachusetts, was placed on lockdown for a second time this week on Wednesday while police investigated after bullets were discovered in one of the building's bathrooms.

Dighton and Rehoboth police were called to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School around 9:30 a.m. after school officials called to report that a student had found two live rounds of ammunition inside a boy’s bathroom.

Police say they do not believe there is a specific, credible threat or danger to the school community at this time.

K-9 units from Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River and Providence police departments, as well as the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office, searched the school Wednesday and did not find any other suspicious items.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m. Then, roughly two minutes later, a faulty smoke detector sounded off the fire alarm and all students were safely evacuated from the building.

Police said they maintained a presence with students outside of the building until students and staff were allowed to safely return to the building about 20 minutes later.

Wednesday's incident follows a report of threatening graffiti that was found inside the same boy’s bathroom at the high school just a day earlier.

The school was also placed into a lockdown on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution as police investigated, however that threat was deemed not credible.

Dighton and Rehoboth police are actively investigating both incidents. It's not yet clear if the two are related.

Dighton's police chief said they will pursue this until charges are filed.

“The safety of our school students and staff is our top priority and we will do everything we can to thoroughly investigate these threats,” chief Robert MacDonald said. “We would like to remind the community that we take all threats such as these seriously as they are a huge disruption to our school community.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact school officials, or Dighton police at 508-669-6711.