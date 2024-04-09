Boston Red Sox

Businesses, restaurants prepare for surge of Red Sox fans

The action in the stadium begins at 1:30 p.m. but the action outside starts when you arrive

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's opening day for our beloved Boston Red Sox but it's like Christmas for businesses.

The foot traffic, the fanfare — it all returns to historic Lansdowne Street Tuesday afternoon.

It'll be the 113th home opening day and there's a bit of surprise excitement this year. Despite a quiet off-season, the Red Sox find themselves near the top of the rankings headed into this game.

That's why businesses and restaurants have been gearing up by hiring new employees and getting those Fenway only recipes perfected as a big crowd is expected.

This season marks the 20th anniversary since the Boston Red Sox reversed the curse and won their first World Series in 86 years.

While the teams record may be a reason people will come out, the ticket prices are a can't miss.

When the tickets first opened to the public, some websites had them as low as $5. Tuesday morning, tickets were averaging $50 per person on websites like Stub Hub and Ticketmaster. 

To put that into perspective, last season, which many want to forget, the average price for a ticket was nearly $63.

The action in the stadium begins at 1:30 p.m. but the action outside starts when you arrive.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxBostonFenway Park
