California-Based Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A California-based group of casual upscale Mexican restaurants is expanding to Boston.

According to an article from Eater Boston, Sol Mexican Cocina is planning to open in the Back Bay, moving into an office building on Huntington Avenue that is across from the Prudential Center. The 5,800-square-foot spot will have seating for 200 inside and 30 on a seasonal patio and is expected to feature coastal Mexican fare inspired by dishes found on the Baja California peninsula, with the menu including seafood dishes, tacos, and a variety of house-made salsas along with beer, wine, cocktails, and an array of mezcals and tequilas. If all goes as planned, the new location of Sol Mexican Cocina will open early next year.

Currently, there are five locations of Sol Mexican Cocina in California, Arizona, and Colorado, and a new outlet in Las Vegas plans to open in November as well; the group of restaurants is part of Xperience Restaurant Group, which also includes two other concepts: El Torito and Chevys. It is not known if these two concepts are connected to the long-closed restaurants by the same names that once resided in the Greater Boston area; we have reached out to the company for more information.

The address for the upcoming location of Sol Mexican Cocina in the Back Bay is 116 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for all locations is at https://solcocina.com/