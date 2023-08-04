Local

traffic

Callahan Tunnel reopens after overheight truck got stuck Friday

This comes as the Sumner Tunnel, another main artery in the area, remains closed for an extensive construction project

By Thea DiGiammerino

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was temporarily closed Friday when an overheight truck got stuck, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Friday.

The tunnel houses Route 1A and brings traffic north to Logan Airport and East Boston.

The tunnel was reopened by Friday afternoon.

