Callahan Tunnel reopens after overheight truck got stuck Friday

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was temporarily closed Friday when an overheight truck got stuck, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Friday.

The tunnel houses Route 1A and brings traffic north to Logan Airport and East Boston.

Update: the left lane is now open in the tunnel. https://t.co/owcipkm9Tf — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 4, 2023

This comes as the Sumner Tunnel, another main artery in the area, remains closed for an extensive construction project.

The tunnel was reopened by Friday afternoon.

