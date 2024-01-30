Cambridge's Sofra to expand into new space in Allston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular bakery in Cambridge is expanding to a second space, and this one will be located across the river.

According to an Instagram post from Ana Sortun, Sofra is planning to open a new outlet in Allston, with Sortun (who is executive chef and co-owner) saying the following:

We've been working on something really big for Sofra and we're ready to share some news with you. You know that we've been talking about a bigger boat for a while now! We are happy to report that a second location for Sofra is underway (only a few minutes away from our Cambridge location) nestled in the [Allston] neighborhood at 210 North Harvard Street—not far from the new location of the ART and Trader Joes. We are grateful for the opportunity to build a better more productive space for our baking and kitchen team as well as more guest seating. I know. We'll have a bigger space for classes now, too. Rest assured that nothing will change at the Cambridge location, including familiar faces and not enough seats!

Sortun mentions that the new location of Sofra plans to open in the early summer.

Sofra, which first opened on Belmont Street in Cambridge in 2008, is a Middle Eastern bakery that focuses on Turkish-influenced items. Its website can be found at https://www.sofrabakery.com.

